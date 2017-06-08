Deputies: Laurens Co. car theft investigation leads to chase, crash, arrests

More law enforcement vehicles Vehicle being towed away (FOX Carolina/ June 8, 2017)

Laurens County Sheriff Don Reynolds said a chase involving a suspicious vehicle ended in a crash along Geddy Road in Gray Court Thursday morning.

Deputies said while investigating a rise in burglaries and car thefts in northern Laurens County, a deputy on patrol spotted a 2000 Mercury Grand Marquis. When the deputy tried to initiate a traffic stop, he said the driver fled and a pursuit was initiated.

The chase, which lasted 12 miles, ended in a crash near Getty Road and Millrock Church Road around 10 a.m.

Deputies said a female passenger was detained but the male driver fled on foot. A bloodhound tracking team was called in and the team was able to apprehend the driver three hours later.

While apprehending the suspect, deputies said the located a 2010 burgundy Chevrolet Impala which had been reported stolen earlier in the week.

The incidents resulted in multiple arrests, according to deputies.

The identities of the suspects have not yet been released but the investigation is active and ongoing.

Reynolds said deputies were working to get everyone involved in the theft ring "a family reunion" at the county jail.

