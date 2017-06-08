Sheriff: Chase ends in crash in Gray Court

More law enforcement vehicles Vehicle being towed away (FOX Carolina/ June 8, 2017)

Laurens County Sheriff Don Reynolds said a chase involving a suspicious vehicle ended in a crash along Geddy Road in Gray Court Thursday morning.

According to the SC Highway Patrol website, a crash occurred in the area near Mill Rock Road just before 10 a.m.

Deputies were searching the area for the driver of the vehicle, who ran off after the crash.

Reynolds said there had been a string of car break-ins in the county and his office was "connecting the dots."

Reynolds said the suspect who deputies were chasing is believed to be involved in the auto break-ins along with others.

Reynolds said deputies were working to get everyone involved in the theft ring "a family reunion" at the county jail.

