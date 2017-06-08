Lawmakers congratulate Gowdy, make hair jokes after oversight committee recommendation

South Carolina lawmakers issued statements on Thursday congratulating Rep. Trey Gowdy, who was been tapped to a chairman for the House Oversight and Government Reform Committee.

Gowdy, a former federal prosecutor who led questioning on Benghazi, is expected to be confirmed by the full House Republic conference next week.

Sen. Tim Scott released a statement congratulating Gowdy - and making a joke about his hair, something Gowdy himself even made a topic of campaign commercials.

Congratulations to my friend Trey Gowdy as he rises to Chairman of the House Oversight and Government Reform Committee. Congressional oversight is a key component of ensuring our government works for the people; no one works harder and is more committed to the truth and the rule of law than Trey. I know he will continue to serve the people of South Carolina and the United States well in this new role. Now, if we could only get to the bottom of his hair, we will truly be getting somewhere.

Rep. Jeff Duncan issued a statement congratulating Gowdy:

I am thrilled that my friend Trey Gowdy has been chosen as the Chairman of the Oversight and Government Reform Committee by the House Republican Steering Committee today. Trey is a good friend and a good man who is the right person for the job if ever there was one. Trey is toughminded but evenhanded, and will be fair but firm with wayward government employees. His background as a skilled and effective prosecutor perfectly prepares him for this post. Congratulations to Trey on the Chairmanship!

