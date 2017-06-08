Dry and warm for the weekend, full moon Friday

The heat cranks up going into the weekend! Expect highs to climb back into the low to upper 80s completely dry conditions.

The moon will be completely full early Friday morning! It is called a Strawberry Moon since it's the full moon for June (when strawberries are harvested).

Tonight we’ll have a chance for a few showers, mainly in the mountains, with lows dropping into the upper 50s for the Upstate and mid 50s in the mountains. After a cool start to Friday, we’ll see temps warm quickly into the mid 80s for the Upstate and near 80 in the mountains under mostly sunny skies.

Clear and WARM conditions are on tap for Saturday and Sunday. Highs will approach 90 degrees across the Upstate, while the mountains will stay in the low to mid 80s.

Our next chance for rain won’t come until middle of next week, and even then we’ll only see isolated to scattered showers and storms. Luckily we are in a surplus for rainfall for the year so far!

