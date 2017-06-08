Heating up for the weekend

The heat cranks up going into the weekend! Expect highs to climb back into the low to upper 80s, with completely dry conditions.

For today, a mostly sunny sky will warm the mountains to the upper 70s to near 80 degrees, while the Upstate reaches the middle 80s with a southwest breeze. The humidity stays moderate, but not oppressive.

Clear and WARM conditions are on tap for Saturday and Sunday. Highs will approach 90 degrees across the Upstate, while the mountains will stay in the low to mid 80s. Luckily the overnights will drop back into the 60s, providing some needed relief in the early morning hours.

Our next chance for rain won’t come until middle of next week, and even then we’ll only see isolated to scattered showers and storms. Luckily, we are in a surplus for rainfall for the year so far, so a few days of dry weather shouldn't hurt the region.

Copyright 2017 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.