NC sheriff spreads message of love with inmate baptisms

The Transylvania County Detention Center holds dozens of inmates who are facing criminal charges and the county's sheriff is hoping to share an important message with them.

Sheriff David Mahoney said a baptism was recently performed at the jail for six female inmates. It was a first for the detention center.

"This baptism was at the request of one of the ladies that decided to give her life to Christ," Mahoney said. "Several other ladies who had also accepted Christ asked to be a part of the service as well."

Mahoney said although they don't have another baptism scheduled at this point, they are prepared to perform the ceremony upon request. The Transylvania County Detention Center partners with local pastors who volunteer time to hold services and Bible studies at the jail.

"We want them to know that although they have made some mistakes, we love them," Mahoney said. "And more importantly, God loves them."

