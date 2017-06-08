Authorities investigating juror charged during Word of Faith Fel - FOX Carolina 21

Authorities investigating juror charged during Word of Faith Fellowship trial

Posted: Updated:
Perry Shade (Source: RCSO) Perry Shade (Source: RCSO)
RUTHERFORDTON, NC (AP) -

North Carolina authorities are investigating a juror who brought unauthorized documents to jury deliberations, causing a mistrial in the case of a minister charged with beating a gay congregant.

Rutherford County Sheriff's Chief Deputy Ricky McKinney told The Associated Press on Thursday his department and the prosecutor's office are investigating the actions of 71-year-old Perry Shade Jr.

McKinney said a gag order prevents him from saying more.

Jurors were deliberating Tuesday in the trial of Brooke Covington, a minster at Word of Faith Fellowship in Spindale, North Carolina, when Shade was charged with contempt and sentenced to 30 days in jail.

Shade's son says his father "made a mistake" and wasn't trying to derail the trial by bringing in documents, including outdated case law.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
Fox Carolina

News

Weather

Video

Sports

Entertainment

Station

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, WHNS; Greenville, SC. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.