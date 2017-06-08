Anderson County Sheriff says crime is down, despite busy 6 months

It’s been a busy 24 hours for Anderson County Sheriff Chad McBride. It began late Wednesday night when he says one his female deputies fired at a burglary suspect on Brown Road.

"Whenever a weapon is brandished or pulled out on an officer,” explained Sheriff McBride, “It’s game on.”

Then, Thursday morning, his deputies were trying to track down Josh McCurley. The sheriff says he ran when officers tried to serve a warrant.

He says it’s just becoming the norm for him. McBride took over the office about six months ago.

"I kind of feel like we've been baptized by fire because we've had so much put on us,” said McBride.

First, FOX Carolina shared with viewers about the overcrowded jail.

"We just don't have room,” said McBride, “This jail was built in 1956. Eventually we'll have to get something."

He says a solution is still years away.

The first deputy involved shooting in the area this year happened off South McDuffie last month. Sheriff McBride says SLED is wrapping up that investigation.

"That deputy is back to work,” he said, “We're glad because he's a great officer."

That suspect was in jail following the incident.

Sheriff McBride says deputy pay and new technology like body cams, dash cams and software will be at the top of his budget.

He'll to wait a while to implement the changes he wants because he came in midway through the previous sheriffs’ budget year.

On a positive note, according to Sheriff McBride, every crime statistic compared to this time last year, is down.

McBride said reports of car break-ins are down 45%, the murder rate is down 50% and drug arrests are up 81%. He attributes those to more deputies and smoother efficiency.

