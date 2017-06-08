Police investigating online threats received by Billy Graham organization

The Billy Graham Evangelistic Association said it is working with law enforcement on a case regarding potential online threats.

In a statement, a spokesperson for the association said investigation regards comments received via the internet. According to the spokesperson, the potential threats were made to a third party.

"As this is an on ongoing investigation, we defer any additional comments to law enforcement and appreciate their attention to the matter," the spokesperson said.

Later on Thursday, officials with the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department said that between 3:32 p.m. on April 11 and 7:15 a.m. on June 6, "an unknown suspect posted eight generalized threatening comments" on the Billy Graham Evangelistic Association website.

Police said the incidents were reported on June 6 around 9:28 a.m. They said the threats were listed as a non-criminal incident because they did not specify who was targeted. According to police, there was no specific person or business mentioned in the comments made.

