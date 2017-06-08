Greenville County School District food truck rolls out for second summer

This week begins the second summer that the Greenville County School District has been operating a summer school lunch program with a food truck.

District leaders rolled out the food truck last summer, for the first time. Now it's back again and getting a lot of attention when it pulls up in neighborhoods.

This food truck is a little different than the usual lunchtime trucks you may have seen lined up in busy cities. Their customers are school-age children only, and the cost of their meals is free.

Greenville County School District Culinary Specialist, Paula Wamkeke, said feeding children in the summer is crucial.

"Summer is one of the toughest times, snow days are tough. So anytime we can fill the void, we're trying," she said.

The bag lunches are free to children ages 18 and under. This is the second summer for the food truck which is part of Greenville County Schools Food and Nutrition Services.



In addition to the food truck, the district has 51 school and community sites throughout Greenville County. It's a federal program and serves almost 5,000 meals from Travelers Rest to Fountain Inn.

MORE NEWS: Deputies: Laurens Co. car theft investigation leads to chase, crash, arrests

Copyright 2017 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.