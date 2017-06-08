Dispatch: Crash reported along Hwy 28 in Anderson Co. - FOX Carolina 21

Dispatch: Crash reported along Hwy 28 in Anderson Co.

Posted: Updated:
(FOX Carolina/File) (FOX Carolina/File)
ANDERSON, SC (FOX Carolina) -

Dispatchers said a crash occurred in Anderson County.

According to dispatch, the wreck occurred along Michelin Blvd and Hwy 28.

Details are limited at this time.

We have a crew en route to the scene. Stay with FOX Carolina for the latest.

MORE NEWSNC sheriff spreads message of love with inmate baptisms

Copyright 2017 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
Fox Carolina

News

Weather

Video

Sports

Entertainment

Station

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, WHNS; Greenville, SC. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.