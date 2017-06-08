Two Upstate brothers hosting pizza fundraiser for Deputy Hodges' family

Two Upstate brothers are giving back to the family of a deputy who paid the ultimate price.

Deputy Devin Hodges passed away last week after drowning in a marine training accident on Lake Hartwell. Friends, family and his fellow brothers in blue said goodbye to this deputy earlier this week.

Now we're learning how two brothers plan to take their pizza profit and help the fallen deputy's family.

Patrick and Matt Smith co-own two Domino's Pizza restaurants in Anderson County - one off of Highway 24, the other on Main Street in Anderson.

"Me and Matt have put blood, sweat and tears into it," said Patrick Smith. "It's a memory of our dad. Our dad was big into supporting this community and we're continuing to do that."

On June 13, from 5 to 8 p.m., the brothers will be handing out these pizza boxes. The gesture is not just about business, however. It's about something personal.

The brothers plan to give 100% of their pizza earnings to the deputy's family. Deputy Hodges leaves behind a wife and four kids.

"When something like this happens, I feel like the community should give back and come together and support Mr. Hodges and his family," Matt Smith said. "Something like this really hits home and it could happen to anybody."

"I went to his funeral and visitation, and it was amazing to hear all of the jokes and stories and all of the cutting up he did and the type of husband he was. Everyone went back to how much he loved his family and it hit home for all of us," Patrick Smith said.

The death of this deputy hits home especially for Patrick Smith because while he's not overseeing this business with his brother, he is serving and protecting as a deputy for the Anderson County Sheriff's Office.

"It hits closer for me, being in law enforcement and it being a brother. To be able to help out and take a burden or somehow make their life a little bit better is great," he said.

The fundraiser will take place June 13 from 5 to 8 p.m.

Copyright 2017 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

