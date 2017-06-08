Parents warn others about "dry drowning"

When 6-year-old twins Cloe and Zoe hit the pool, their mother, Maya Smith, is usually close by.



"Very excited this year because this is the first year the girls have really been more confident about being in the water," Smith said.



Her daughters are taking swim lessons at the Middle Tyger YMCA in Duncan so they can have fun this summer and learn to be safe in the water.



"It's scary when I hear that kids drown throughout the summer," she said.



A family in Texas recently issued a warning about "dry drowning," after a 4-year-old boy died three days after he went swimming.



"They don't know how to swim yet. I just want to make sure they're not doing too much and they're not sucking in the water," Smith said.

Doctors found fluid in the boy's lungs in Texas, which led to dry drowning.



"We want to make sure that our lifeguards are properly scanning the water at all times," David Ozmore said.

He's the executive director at the Middle Tyger YMCA in Duncan.



"We want to make sure that we as an organization have lifeguards at the proper ratio for the children who are in the water, or for all swimmers that are in the water," Ozmore said.

Dr. Scott Dobson, a pediatrician at Parkside Pediatrics in Greenville, says it's a good idea to have several eyes on swimmers in a pool or lake.

"You may not realize it as a parent that they're swallowing or aspirating water, and your body's attempt to get rid of that is to shut down at the throat or the vocal cord level before it goes to the lungs," Ozmore said.

He says dry drowning usually happens with young children.



"Their vocal cords shut down and allow fluid to fill in their lungs later as a secondary affect," he said.

Ozmore says symptoms can mimic a stomach bug, but parents say be vigilant. It's why Smith keeps both eyes on both daughters.

