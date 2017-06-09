Deputies investigating shooting at apartments near USC Upstate campus

Spartanburg County deputies are investigating an early morning shooting at an apartment complex near the USC Upstate campus.

Deputies said the shooting was reported around 2:30 a.m. Friday at the Campus Edge Apartments on Pinegate Drive.

One person was grazed by a bullet but was not directly hit, deputies said.

Deputies said they were working to identify the suspect.

The investigation is ongoing.

