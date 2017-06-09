Deputies investigating shooting at apartments near USC Upstate c - FOX Carolina 21

Deputies investigating shooting at apartments near USC Upstate campus

Posted: Updated:
Deputies investigate shooting (June 9, 2017) Deputies investigate shooting (June 9, 2017)
SPARTANBURG, SC (FOX Carolina) -

Spartanburg County deputies are investigating an early morning shooting at an apartment complex near the USC Upstate campus.

Deputies said the shooting was reported around 2:30 a.m. Friday at the Campus Edge Apartments on Pinegate Drive.

One person was grazed by a bullet but was not directly hit, deputies said.

Deputies said they were working to identify the suspect.

The investigation is ongoing.

