Deputies: Warrants issued for man accused of running off after chase ended in crash

Spartanburg County deputies said arrest warrants have been signed for a man accused of leading deputies on a chase that ended in a crash and then running off on foot.

The incident began around 1:30 a.m. Friday.

A deputy said he was behind a silver Honda CR-V on Hayne Street with license tag on that was secured by only one screw and hanging crookedly from the vehicle. Per reports, the deputy attempted to run the license plate. During that time, the CR-V ran a stop sign and the deputy activated blue lights. Reports state the vehicle then sped off and disregarded several other stop signs. The vehicle turned left onto Case Avenue and struck a Chevy S-10 pickup that deputies said was parked on the shoulder of the road. The vehicle then crashed into a fence and the driver ran off on foot.

The deputy said he began to chase the driver until he heard someone shouting for help from the Honda. At that point, the deputy said he returned to the vehicle and found a passenger in the front seat complaining of injuries and in need of an ambulance.

Deputies said the passenger had a glass pipe and a small amount of marijuana in his possession. The passenger told deputies the driver was his cousin, Donald Brown, and he did not know why Brown ran.

A handgun magazine was also found in the car.

Deputies said a judge signed several warrants for Brown’s arrest, including driving under suspension, reckless driving, and failure to stop for blue lights

