Troopers investigating crash near where deputies were searching - FOX Carolina 21

Troopers investigating crash near where deputies were searching for suspect

Posted: Updated:
Wrecked vehicles on Case Avenue (FOX Carolina/ June 9, 2017) Wrecked vehicles on Case Avenue (FOX Carolina/ June 9, 2017)
Troopers and deputies on Case Avenue (FOX Carolina/ June 9, 2017) Troopers and deputies on Case Avenue (FOX Carolina/ June 9, 2017)
SPARTANBURG, SC (FOX Carolina) -

Troopers are investigating a crash in an area where emergency dispatchers said Spartanburg County deputies were searching for a suspect early Friday morning.

Dispatchers said deputies were searching for a suspect in the Williams Street area. Dispatchers did not know what the reason the suspect was being sought.

A crash also occurred on Case Avenue near Williams Street at 1:30 a.m. per the SC Highway Patrol website. No injuries were reported

There’s no word on if the incidents are connected.

