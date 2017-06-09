Troopers investigating crash near where deputies were searching for suspect

Troopers are investigating a crash in an area where emergency dispatchers said Spartanburg County deputies were searching for a suspect early Friday morning.

Dispatchers said deputies were searching for a suspect in the Williams Street area. Dispatchers did not know what the reason the suspect was being sought.

A crash also occurred on Case Avenue near Williams Street at 1:30 a.m. per the SC Highway Patrol website. No injuries were reported

There’s no word on if the incidents are connected.

