Four Upstate families battling childhood cancer host lemonade stand fundraiser

The families of Elliott Bradley, Peyton Gesing, Joshua Gregory, and David Spracher are hosting the lemonade stand (Source: Alex's Lemonade Stand)

Four Simpsonville families impacted by childhood cancer diagnoses are raising money to find a cure for the disease by hosting a lemonade stand starting Friday.

The Alex’s Lemonade Stand Foundation (ALSF) said the Gregory, Spracher, Bradley and Gesing families will host their second annual lemonade stand at the Five Forks Bi-Lo on Woodruff Road from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. each day through Sunday.

ALSF said the money collected from lemonade sales will fund research to find better treatments and cures for childhood cancer.

ALSF said 700 people under the age of 20 are diagnosed with cancer every day, on average, around the world, but the yet, less than 5 percebt of the federal government's total funding for cancer research is dedicated to childhood cancers each year.

Donations can also be made online at the Alex’s Lemonade Stand Foundation website.

