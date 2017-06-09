Kathleen Swinney, Clemson football players read to children

Kathleen Swinney, the wife of Clemson head football coach Dabo Swinney, and Clemson football players will join Clifford the Big Red Dog to read to elementary school students Friday morning as part of the Tigers Read initiative, Clemson University stated in a news release.

The event will begin at 11 a.m. at the football team’s Indoor Practice Facility on Perimeter Road.

The Tigers Read initiative is sponsored by Dabo's All In Team Foundation, and has delivered customized Scholastic book packs to nearly 1,200 students across South Carolina to help combat the decline in reading skills during summer months, the university said.

