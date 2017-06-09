Motorcycle ride to benefit fallen officer's family set for Saturday

A group of bikers is holding a benefit ride on Saturday in memory of fallen Spartanburg Police Department motorcycle patrolman Jason Harris.

Harris died following a deadly crash while responding to a burglary call in April.

The benefit ride will begin at 11 a.m. at the Harley Davidson of Spartanburg.

Patches will be for sale, as well as t-shirts. The cost to ride is $15.

Organizers said all money raised will be given to the Harris family.

The celebration will continue at Wild Wing Café in Spartanburg from 1 to 4 p.m. with a $5 donation, organizers said.

