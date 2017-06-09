Deputies: Pickens Co. man arrested after making threats against law enforcement on social media

Pickens County deputies said a Six Mile man was arrested after he made threats to shoot law enforcement officers in Pickens County via social media.

Deputies said they began investigating Thursday after being notified of two publicly viewable posts made on the suspect’s personal Facebook page.

Deputies said the first post read, “when I get pissed off and start shooting Pickens County kkkops don’t say I didn’t warn ya” (sic).

In the second post, the author said he hoped “Rick Clark” would be shot. Clark is the sheriff of Pickens County.

Deputies identified the suspect as Joey William Woodall, 38, and said he was arrested without incident at a business in Pickens County late Thursday night

Woodall was charged with threatening the life of a public official.

