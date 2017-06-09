Utility trailer stolen from Union Co. church - FOX Carolina 21

Union County deputies are investigating after a utility trailer was stolen from a church.

Deputies said the pastor of West Springs Baptist Church called them Thursday and reported the theft.

A white 2000 Horton enclosed utility trailer was stolen from the parking lot of the church on Buffalo West Springs Highway sometime between May 24 and June 6.

The trailer is valued at $1,400.

Anyone with information should call the Union County Sheriff’s Office.

