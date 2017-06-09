Swimming advisory issued for South Carolina beach

Swimmers are being discouraged from getting in the water at a stretch of a coastal South Carolina state park.

The Department of Health and Environmental Control issued a swimming advisory Thursday for the North Beach section of Hunting Island State Park in Beaufort County.

DHEC's David Payne says the advisory was issued because storm water is being pumped onto the beach to relieve flooding of park roads.

Payne says high bacterial levels have been found in that part of the beach and swimming is not advised until bacterial levels return to normal.

DHEC says the pumping of storm water could end early next week.

The agency says it is safe to wade, collect shells or fish in the area but people should avoid swallowing the water.

