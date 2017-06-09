Asheville police search for missing man

The Asheville Police Department has asked for the public’s help tracking down a missing man.

Police said they are searching for Thomas Alan Fisher, who last had contact with friends on June 2, 2017.

Fisher is 6’2” tall, 175 pounds and has brown hair and blue eyes. He has a tattoo on his neck that reads “Theo” and multiple tattoos on his arms.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Asheville Police Department at 828-252-1110 or Buncombe County Crime Stoppers at 828-255-5050.

