Deputies: Woman arrested after demeaning player, refusing to leave high school baseball game

Spartanburg County deputies said a woman was arrested after refusing to leave a high school baseball game and cursing at a deputy on Thursday.

Deputies said the incident happened Broome High School where a deputy was working security at the sporting event.

Incident reports state the deputy asked 36-year-old Sonya Ricketts to leave after she yelled at baseball players and demeaned a visiting Byrnes player. Reports state Ricketts used profanity and the deputy informed her she had to leave the campus due to her actions.

At the entrance to the ball field, deputies said Ricketts advised that she could not leave because her family was still in the stands. The deputy advised her to leave or risk going to jail, to which she responded "you can shut your smart (expletive) I am not going anywhere," the arrest report states.

After the outburst, the deputy placed Ricketts under arrest. Ricketts then reportedly resisted until deputies threatened to charge her for resisting arrest and then refused to give her name until her husband gave the deputy her driver’s license.

Ricketts was charged with public disorderly conduct.

