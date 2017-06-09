Rutherford Co. deputies searching for missing 15-year-old girl - FOX Carolina 21

Rutherford Co. deputies searching for missing 15-year-old girl

Photo from RCSO Photo from RCSO
RUTHERFORDTON, NC (FOX Carolina) -

Deputies in Rutherford County are asking for the public’s help tracking down a missing 15-year-old girl.

Terah Hunsicker was reported missing from her home on Wednesday. She is  5’5” tall, with short black hair and green eyes, deputies said. She has a piercing above her right eyebrow and weighs about 167 pounds.

Anyone with information about the girl’s whereabouts is asked to call Detective Adrienne Wallace with the Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office at 828-287-6247 or Rutherford County 911 Communications Center 828-286-2911.

