Rutherford Co. deputies searching for missing 15-year-old girl

Deputies in Rutherford County are asking for the public’s help tracking down a missing 15-year-old girl.

Terah Hunsicker was reported missing from her home on Wednesday. She is 5’5” tall, with short black hair and green eyes, deputies said. She has a piercing above her right eyebrow and weighs about 167 pounds.



Anyone with information about the girl’s whereabouts is asked to call Detective Adrienne Wallace with the Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office at 828-287-6247 or Rutherford County 911 Communications Center 828-286-2911.

MORE NEWS: 4-year-old dies of ‘dry drowning’ days after swimming trip

Copyright 2017 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.