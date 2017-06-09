Police investigating shots fired in Greenwood - FOX Carolina 21

Police investigating shots fired in Greenwood


GREENWOOD, SC (FOX Carolina) -

The Greenwood Police Department is investigating shots fired on Friday morning.

Officers said the incident was reported around 11:30 a.m. near Edgefield Street and Chace Avenue.

No one was injured in the incident, police said.

No suspects have been identified but police said the investigation is ongoing.

