Police investigating shots fired in Greenwood

The Greenwood Police Department is investigating shots fired on Friday morning.

Officers said the incident was reported around 11:30 a.m. near Edgefield Street and Chace Avenue.

No one was injured in the incident, police said.

No suspects have been identified but police said the investigation is ongoing.

MORE NEWS: Police: Parents arrested after baby left in hot car at Upstate Walmart

Copyright 2017 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.