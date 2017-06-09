Buncombe Co. deputies charge 2 with trafficking heroin, fentanyl - FOX Carolina 21

The Buncombe County Sheriff's Office announced the arrests of two who they said trafficked heroin and fentanyl.

Deputies said 29-year-old Travis Jerrell Brown and 27-year-old Devan Michael were arrested.

Brown is charged with three counts of trafficking in opium/heroin (heroin/fentanyl mixture), one count of possession with the intent to manufacture, sell, or deliver a schedule i controlled substance (heroin/fentanyl mixture), one count of possession with the intent to manufacture, sell, or deliver a schedule ii controlled substance (cocaine), one count of felony possession of marijuana, one count of maintaining a vehicle for use, storage, or sale of controlled substances, one count of carrying a concealed handgun, and one count of resist, obstruct, or delay of a public officer.

He is currently being held on a $1 million bond.

Michael is charged with three counts of trafficking in opium/heroin (heroin/fentanyl mixture), one count of possession with the intent to manufacture, sell, or deliver a schedule i controlled substance (heroin/fentanyl mixture), one count of possession with the intent to manufacture, sell, or deliver a schedule ii controlled substance (cocaine), one count of possession with the intent to manufacture, sell, or deliver a schedule iii controlled substance (dronabinol), one count of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon (two assault rifles and two handguns), and one count of maintaining a vehicle for use, storage, or sale of controlled substances.

He is also being held at the Buncombe County Detention Center on a $1 million bond.

Anyone with information about individuals selling illegal drugs is asked to contact the Buncombe County Anti-Crime Task Force at 828-232-1580.

