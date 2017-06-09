Police: Greenville woman arrested in human trafficking scheme

The Greenville Police Department said a woman is in custody after the extortion of a dozen victims.

Officers said 42-year-old Veronica Perdomo is being held without bond on 12 counts of trafficking, 7 counts of blackmail, 12 counts of obtaining signature or property under false pretenses and one count of fraudulently impersonating an officer to secure property.

According to investigators Perdomo represented herself as an attorney and Homeland Security agent, offering to help victims obtain legal status and legal documents in exchange for money.

According to arrest warrants, she also officiated multiple fake wedding ceremonies

She is accused of extorting $20,000 from 12 victims. If they didn't pay, she threatened to have their families deported, warrants state.

Officers asked anyone else who believes they have been victimized by Perdomo to call the Greenville Police Department at 864-271-5333.

