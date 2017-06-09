The heat is ON this weekend

The heat cranks up going into the weekend! Expect highs to climb back into the low to upper 80s completely dry conditions.

Tonight will be mostly clear, so the nearly full moon should look pretty impressive!

Clear and WARM conditions are on tap for Saturday and Sunday. Highs will approach 90 degrees across the Upstate, while the mountains will stay in the low to mid 80s. Rain chances will be very low, but we can’t rule out a stray shower in the high mountains during the heat of the day.

Also, our drought has completely gone away, according to the U.S. Drought Monitor.

Our next chance for rain won’t come until middle of next week, and even then we’ll only see isolated to scattered showers and storms. Luckily we are in a surplus for rainfall for the year so far!

Copyright 2017 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.