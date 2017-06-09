Strawberry Moon Friday night - FOX Carolina 21

Strawberry Moon Friday night

Posted: Updated:
From Jennifer Craine From Jennifer Craine

The moon was completely full this morning, and will be beautiful into tonight! Moonrise occurs at 8:48, and it will look largest as it rises about the horizon. 

It's called the Strawberry Moon because of June being the strawberry harvest. Native Americans gave each month's moon a name.

Conditions will be mostly clear, so you'll actually be able to see the moon, unlike Thursday night!

