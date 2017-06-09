Dispatch: Officials responding to reports of truck hit by train - FOX Carolina 21

Dispatch: Officials responding to reports of truck hit by train in Union Co.

Posted: Updated:
(FOX Carolina/File) (FOX Carolina/File)
UNION, SC (FOX Carolina) -

Union County dispatchers said they received reports of a crash involving a train on Friday afternoon.

Dispatchers said the incident occurred on Thompson Boulevard and they received reports of a truck hit.

A FOX Carolina crew is en route for more details.

MORE NEWS: Police: Greenville woman arrested in human trafficking scheme

Copyright 2017 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
Fox Carolina

News

Weather

Video

Sports

Entertainment

Station

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, WHNS; Greenville, SC. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.