Spartanburg PD shares photo of officers rescuing 6-foot snake

The Spartanburg Police Department said two of their resident "snake wranglers" helped with an animal relocation on Friday.

Police posted a photo to Facebook of investigator Tapp and Animal Services Officer Jessica who were called regarding a snake in the yard of a Converse Heights home.

"This was a big boy," the department said in a post. "Over 6 feet long."

Police said the snake was relocated to a less-populated area.

Copyright 2017 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.