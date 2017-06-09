Spartanburg PD shares photo of officers rescuing 6-foot snake - FOX Carolina 21

Spartanburg PD shares photo of officers rescuing 6-foot snake

Snake wrangers (Source: Spartanburg PD) Snake wrangers (Source: Spartanburg PD)
SPARTANBURG, SC (FOX Carolina) -

The Spartanburg Police Department said two of their resident "snake wranglers" helped with an animal relocation on Friday.

Police posted a photo to Facebook of investigator Tapp and Animal Services Officer Jessica who were called regarding a snake in the yard of a Converse Heights home.

"This was a big boy," the department said in a post. "Over 6 feet long."

Police said the snake was relocated to a less-populated area.

