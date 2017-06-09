Hundreds of pieces of evidence released in serial killer Todd Kohlhepp case

Todd Kohlhepp on the day of his arrest (Source: Solicitor's Office)

The Solicitor's Office released hundreds of exhibits in the case against serial killer Todd Kohlhepp who confessed to murdering seven victims and kidnapping a woman who was kept locked in a storage container.

The exhibits which range in size from single photos to nearly 200 pages of documents, contain details on the rescue of Kala Brown and the investigations in the murders of four victims at Superbike Motorsports and three victims found buried on Kohlhepp's property

The evidence was obtained under a Freedom of Information Act request.

Photo evidence released from inside the storage container where Kala Brown was held captive shows dog beds, chains, handcuffs and person items where Brown was held.

