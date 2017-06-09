Company recalls over 44K pounds of sausage products

Pork King Sausage, a New York, N.Y., establishment, is recalling about 44,035 pounds of raw sausage link products.

Company officials said the recall was issued due to misbranding and an undeclared allergen. The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) said the products could contain milk, a known allergen, which is not declared on the product label.

The raw sausage link products were made on various dates between February 16 and June 2. The follow products are affected by the recall:

10-lb. boxes of Peter’s Wholesale Meat Corp. “British Style Bangers” with lot code 03143. 5-lb. boxes of “PORK KING IRISH STYLE BANGERS” with lot codes 2153, 2146, 2139, 3138, 3103, 1076, 2076, 1069, 2069,3067, 1062, 2062, 3061, 1055, 2055, 1047, 2047 and 3047.

The issue was pointed on on June 6 when the company was notified by an ingredient supplier that the bread crumbs used in the recalled products potentially contained undeclared milk.

The items under recall were shipped to wholesale and institutional locations in Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, South Carolina, and Virginia.

So far, officials said there have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions due to consumption of the recalled products. They encourage anyone concerned about an injury or illness to contact their healthcare provider.

