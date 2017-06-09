VIDEO: Dolly Parton presents new dinner and show attraction

Pigeon Forge, Tennessee is now home to an exciting new dinner attraction.

On Friday, Dollywood officials announced the debut of Dolly Parton's Smoky Mountain Adventures.

According to the attraction's website, patrons can enjoy music, special effects, specialty acts, competitions, romance and of course, a fabulous four-course meal.

The site says the dinner and show experience tells the story of Dolly Parton's own family history, including a special love story. The attraction boasts having the "best mountain cookin' in the Smokies."

Here's how the site describes the new attraction:

The great traditions of the Smoky Mountain people are proud and steeped in history. Food, Faith, and Family is the fiber that is woven throughout these mountains along with rivalry and romance. Our story as told by Dolly Parton herself, and our resident storyteller AppleJack, is filled with music, laughter, edge-of-your-seat special effects, thrilling specialty acts, competitions, and romance– the type that brings families together. This riveting, high energy and romantic production is a non-stop, exciting journey taking guests back to a time that tells a tale of Dolly’s own family history that includes a special love story on how Avie Lee Owens and Lee Parton got together and became Dolly’s Mom and Dad. However, it was not before a bit of competition had taken place between the Partons and Owens in the Great Smoky Mountain Family Contests. At Dolly Parton’s Smoky Mountain Adventures Dinner & Show, you’ll make unforgettable memories as you cheer on The Partons or Owens in a world class dinner and show.

