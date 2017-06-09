Troopers: No injuries after vehicle suffers heavy damage in Anderson Co. crash

Scene of Anderson Co. crash (Source: iWitness)

Troopers said no one was injured in an Anderson County crash Friday evening.

They got the call at 7:11 p.m.

According to troopers, the incident happened along SC 81 at SC 28.

The coroner said he was not called to the scene, however viewer photos of the crash depicted a vehicle that suffered heavy damage in an incident in front of a CVS Pharmacy.

