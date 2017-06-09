Police seek suspects caught on camera vandalizing Ware Shoals Hi - FOX Carolina 21

Police seek suspects caught on camera vandalizing Ware Shoals High

Posted: Updated:
Screenshot from video surveillance of suspects vandalizing Ware Shoals High School (Source: Ware Shoals Police Department Facebook) Screenshot from video surveillance of suspects vandalizing Ware Shoals High School (Source: Ware Shoals Police Department Facebook)
WARE SHOALS, SC (FOX Carolina) -

Police are searching for suspects caught on camera vandalizing an Upstate high school.

According to Ware Shoals Police Department, three suspects were seen in video surveillance vandalizing Ware Shoals High School.

The three suspects can be seen walking around the outside of the school at night before taking off into the distance.

Police shared a clip of the footage on their Facebook page:

Anyone with information regarding the identities of the suspects seen in the video is asked to contact Ware Shoals police through dispatch at 864-942-8632.

MORE NEWSPolice: Greenville woman arrested in human trafficking scheme

Copyright 2017 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
Fox Carolina

News

Weather

Video

Sports

Entertainment

Station

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, WHNS; Greenville, SC. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.