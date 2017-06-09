Police seek suspects caught on camera vandalizing Ware Shoals High

Police are searching for suspects caught on camera vandalizing an Upstate high school.

According to Ware Shoals Police Department, three suspects were seen in video surveillance vandalizing Ware Shoals High School.

The three suspects can be seen walking around the outside of the school at night before taking off into the distance.

Police shared a clip of the footage on their Facebook page:

Anyone with information regarding the identities of the suspects seen in the video is asked to contact Ware Shoals police through dispatch at 864-942-8632.

