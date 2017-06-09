Sheriff McBride pens letter to community following death of Anderson County deputy

Following the tragic death of Anderson County Master Deputy Devin Hodges, Sheriff Chad McBride has penned a letter to the community.

In a post on his Facebook page, McBride shared his gratefulness for all who paid their respects for Master Deputy Hodges as his friends, family and colleagues mourned his passing:

Dear Citizens of Anderson County,

On June 1, 2017 we lost a brother, a friend and a coworker to a tragic accident on Lake Hartwell during a training exercise. The loss of a team member is never easy, but as is the case with Master Deputy Devin Hodges, our loss is much greater because he was loved by so many in our department and in our law enforcement community.

As your Sheriff’s Office, this has been the most difficult time we have faced as a team since coming into office in January of this year. On Tuesday June 6, 2017 we laid Devin to rest after a very moving, respectful and honoring memorial service.

As the funeral procession traveled through our county and on to the burial site we were overwhelmed by the gracious outpouring of love and admiration for our fallen hero. It seemed that at every intersection and open space on the funeral route we observed people standing along the roadside to pay their respects to Devin. Your presence was felt not only by Devin’s family, but also by the Anderson Sheriff’s Office staff as well as the many Law Enforcement agencies that participated in the funeral and procession.

Citizens; I have never been more grateful and honored to be your Sheriff. Your display of support of our agency and our law enforcement family here in Anderson during this time has been overwhelming. Your calls, texts, messages, emails and written condolences have touched our team more than you can imagine. We are very honored to serve you, but feel during this time our community has gathered around us in an offering of support that we cannot adequately describe in words. We have been truly blessed by your support.

Thank you for being there and supporting the Anderson County Sheriff’s Office. It is our honor to serve you, and we are extremely thankful for how we feel Anderson County has served us during this time.

Forever grateful,

Chad McBride