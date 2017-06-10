Family searching for man missing after his car was found along I-85

Family is pleading for information in the disappearance of an Upstate man who went missing this month.

According to a cousin, David Oakley has been missing since June 1.

Family said Oakley's car was found around mile marker 30 along I-85 with a battery dead from blinkers left flashing for quite some time. He was reported missing later that day.

Family last saw and heard from Oakley on May 31. When his car turned up on the interstate on June 1, Oakley was nowhere to be found near the vehicle.

According to Oakley's cousin, he had no clothes, no car and no phone, because his was broken when he went missing.

A missing persons report has been filed with the Anderson County Sheriff's Office. Anyone who sees or hears from Oakley is asked to contact Investigator Garland at the Anderson County Sheriff's Office at 864-844-3061.

