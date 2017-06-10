Laurens police: Suspect dragged officer by car, still on the loo - FOX Carolina 21

Laurens police: Suspect dragged officer by car, still on the loose

LAURENS, SC (FOX Carolina) -

The assistant chief of the Laurens Police Department said officers are out searching the Spring Street area for a suspect who dragged an officer with his car early Saturday morning.

The assistant chief confirmed the officer was trying to get the suspect out of the vehicle when it happened.

The officer fired shots at the suspect's vehicle, according to police.

SLED agents, tracking dogs and a helicopter all responded to the scene to help locate the suspect. 

The assistant chief said the officer suffered a cut to the head and might need stitches. 

