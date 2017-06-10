Laurens police: Suspect who dragged officer by car in custody

The assistant chief of the Laurens Police Department said officers were out searching the Spring Street area early Saturday morning for a suspect who dragged an officer with his car.

The assistant chief confirmed the officer was trying to get the suspect out of the vehicle when it happened.

Officers on scene told FOX Carolina the suspect was caught in Clinton around 5:30.

We don't know the suspect's name yet.

The officer fired shots at the suspect's vehicle, according to police.

SLED agents, tracking dogs and a helicopter all responded to the scene to help locate the suspect.

The assistant chief said the officer suffered a cut to the head and might need stitches.

