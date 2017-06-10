Investigation underway into death of Spartanburg Co. inmate - FOX Carolina 21

Investigation underway into death of Spartanburg Co. inmate

SPARTANBURG, SC (FOX Carolina) -

The Spartanburg County Coroner’s office and the sheriff’s office are conducting a joint investigation into the death of a Spartanburg County inmate.

Per the coroner, 21-year-old Amarendra Dasa died shortly after 5 a.m. on Saturday at the Spartanburg County Detention Center.

The cause and manner of death are pending at this time, and an autopsy has been scheduled for later Saturday.

