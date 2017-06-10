Troopers: Pedestrian struck on SC 357 in Spartanburg Co. dies da - FOX Carolina 21

Troopers: Pedestrian struck on SC 357 in Spartanburg Co. dies days later

SPARTANBURG, SC (FOX Carolina) -

Troopers and the Spartanburg County Coroner are investigating a fatal collision involving a pedestrian on SC 357.

Per trooper reports, the deadly wreck occurred on Wednesday at 4:22 p.m. on SC 357 near Holly Springs Road.

Troopers say a driver in a Hummer SUV was traveling south on SC 357 when the driver struck the pedestrian who was walking south on the roadway.

The pedestrian was transported by EMS to Spartanburg Regional where the individual died from the injuries on Saturday.

The driver of the SUV was not injured.

