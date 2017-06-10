Warm and increasingly humid next week

Hot weather will remain the story as highs approach 90 degrees into the first part of next week.

This evening, expect a mostly fair sky with gradually falling temperatures. Overnight, expect lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

A mostly sunny sky on Sunday once again will boost temperature into the 80s, flirting with 90 degrees in spots across the Upstate.

Next week, highs nearing 90 degrees will continue at least through Wednesday with gradually building humidity as well. A few showers could also show up Wednesday afternoon.

Thereafter, heat levels gradually come down as better rain chances arrive.

