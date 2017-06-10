Coroner: Upstate man killed after gun accident at Anderson Co. h - FOX Carolina 21

Coroner: Upstate man killed after gun accident at Anderson Co. home

Posted: Updated:
ANDERSON, SC (FOX Carolina) -

The Anderson County coroner confirms an Upstate man is dead after an accidental shooting incident at an Anderson home.

The coroner said 25-year-old Justin Hall from Anderson was at home shooting cans with his family on Sunday, June 4 when he believed his gun to be jammed and attempted to fix it.

The coroner said Hall heard a click and the gun would not fire so he assumed it was jammed and did not have any more bullets left in it. Hall then turned the gun toward himself in an attempt to fix it and the gun went off, striking him in the chest, the coroner said.

Per the coroner's report, the bullet pierced through Hall's heart. He was pronounced dead on scene at 6:51 p.m.

Hall had just bought the gun the day before, the coroner said.

More news: Recall: Over 700,000 pounds of Chef Boyardee products pulled from shelves

Copyright 2017 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
Fox Carolina

News

Weather

Video

Sports

Entertainment

Station

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, WHNS; Greenville, SC. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.