Coroner: Upstate man killed after gun accident at Anderson Co. home

The Anderson County coroner confirms an Upstate man is dead after an accidental shooting incident at an Anderson home.

The coroner said 25-year-old Justin Hall from Anderson was at home shooting cans with his family on Sunday, June 4 when he believed his gun to be jammed and attempted to fix it.

The coroner said Hall heard a click and the gun would not fire so he assumed it was jammed and did not have any more bullets left in it. Hall then turned the gun toward himself in an attempt to fix it and the gun went off, striking him in the chest, the coroner said.

Per the coroner's report, the bullet pierced through Hall's heart. He was pronounced dead on scene at 6:51 p.m.

Hall had just bought the gun the day before, the coroner said.

