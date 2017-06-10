Fire Dept: Two hospitalized after Chesnee mobile home fire

Officials with the Chesnee Community Fire Department said two people were taken to the hospital following a fire in Spartanburg County on Saturday.

Firefighters got the call at 9:35 a.m. and responded to a double wide mobile home on the 300 block of Ivey Road in Chesnee.

According to firefighters, the fire was accidental.

They said two were hospitalized following the fire - a man who suffered from smoke inhalation but was able to get himself out of the home, and a woman who firefighters said was badly injured and had to be pulled out of the home by Chesnee firefighters.

Both victims were transported to the hospital by EMS.

Mayo, Cooley Springs, Mountain View and Chesnee Community Fire Departments all responded to the scene of the incident.

There is no word on the condition of either victim at this time.

Stay with FOX Carolina for the latest.

MORE NEWS: Police: Suspect charged with attempted murder, held without bond after dragging officer with car in Laurens Co.

Copyright 2017 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.