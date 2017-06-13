Tree-killing beetle invades Carolinas

The South Carolina Forestry Commission said a destructive, invasive insect has moved into the Upstate area.

The emerald ash borer is a beetle that bores into ash trees and consumes tissue beneath the bark, ultimately killing the tree. The metallic insets are expected to be active April through June. All native ash trees and native white fringetrees may be under attack.

In June, North Carolina agriculture officials said the beetle had made its way into the state.

Due to the presence of the emerald ash borer, which is an invasive species from Asia, the entire state of North Carolina is prohibited from moving ash plants, ash nursery stock and all hardwood firewood to surrounding non-quarantined states.

Emerald ash borers have been found in the following N.C. counties: Buncombe, Catawba, Davidson, Durham, Forsyth, Franklin, Gaston, Graham, Granville, Guilford, Iredell, Johnston, Lincoln, Madison, Mecklenburg, Orange, Person, Randolph, Swain, Vance, Wake, Warren, Wayne, Wilson and Yancey.

On Friday, the S.C. Forestry Commission said the beetle had also been detected in Greenville, Oconee and Spartanburg counties.

The commission said the State Crop Pest Commission will likely quarantine the movement of ash wood in these counties, or it could be expanded to the entire state.

For more information, visit the South Carolina Forestry Commission website.

