Sheriff's Office: Greenville Co. deputy resigns following DUI ar - FOX Carolina 21

Sheriff's Office: Greenville Co. deputy resigns following DUI arrest

Posted: Updated:
GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) -

The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office confirmed Friday that a deputy who was placed on leave in June after being arrested by the SC Highway Patrol has since resigned.

The SC Highway Patrol said a trooper driving along SC 253 came across a 1979 Jeep that had left the roadway and struck a tree.

Troopers identified the driver of the Jeep as John McCloud III. 

Troopers said McCloud failed a field sobriety test and was transported to the Greenville County Detention Center where he refused a breath test.

McCloud was charged with driving under the influence, troopers said.

Sgt. Ryan Flood with the Greenville County Sheriff’s Office said McCloud was placed on non-paid administrative leave after the sheriff's office was notified of the arrest.

On August 11, Flood confirmed that McCloud has resigned from the sheriff's office.

MORE NEWS: Greenville Co. deputy arrested on domestic violence charge in Pickens Co.

Copyright 2017 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
Fox Carolina

News

Weather

Video

Sports

Entertainment

Station

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, WHNS; Greenville, SC. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.