Sheriff's Office: Greenville Co. deputy resigns following DUI arrest

The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office confirmed Friday that a deputy who was placed on leave in June after being arrested by the SC Highway Patrol has since resigned.

The SC Highway Patrol said a trooper driving along SC 253 came across a 1979 Jeep that had left the roadway and struck a tree.

Troopers identified the driver of the Jeep as John McCloud III.

Troopers said McCloud failed a field sobriety test and was transported to the Greenville County Detention Center where he refused a breath test.

McCloud was charged with driving under the influence, troopers said.

Sgt. Ryan Flood with the Greenville County Sheriff’s Office said McCloud was placed on non-paid administrative leave after the sheriff's office was notified of the arrest.

On August 11, Flood confirmed that McCloud has resigned from the sheriff's office.

