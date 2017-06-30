Where to get safety glasses for August total eclipse

Millions of people are expected to watch as a rare total eclipse crosses the United States on Aug. 21. Make sure before you turn your eyes to the sky, you have the right safety gear!

“When unprotected eyes look at the sun for more than just a glimpse, the intense visible light and focused infrared radiation can damage, or even destroy, light-sensitive rod and cone cells inside of the retina or leave permanent scarring,” said Grant Brown, a master optician with the GHS Eye Institute.

To help keep the public safe, the GHS Eye Institute is giving out free filters for eclipse viewers. The facility ran out due to the high demand but received a new shipment. To obtain a free pair of eclipse filters, visit one of these GHS Eye Institute practices:

104 Simpson Street, Greenville, SC

109 Fleetwood Drive, Suite B, Easley, SC

333 S. Pine Street, Spartanburg, SC

Upstate libraries are also hosting free eclipse events with complimentary pairs of viewing glasses. Below are events being held at libraries in the area on Aug. 21:

Greenville County Library System - Hughes Main Library

Eclipse Experience - 11:15 a.m. to 2:40 P.M.

Event includes information on eclipse, telescope viewing and free eclipse viewing glasses while supplies last

Eclipse Experience - 11:15 a.m. to 2:40 P.M. Event includes information on eclipse, telescope viewing and free eclipse viewing glasses while supplies last Spartanburg County Public Libraries - Headquarters Library

Eclipse Party - 2 p.m. to 3 p.m. at Bill Drake Amphitheater

Space-themed crafts and protective glasses offered

Eclipse Party - 2 p.m. to 3 p.m. at Bill Drake Amphitheater Space-themed crafts and protective glasses offered Anderson County Library System - Main Library

Extraterrestrial Eclipse Event - 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.

Viewing party with arts and crafts, games, and free solar eclipse viewing glasses (limited on a first come, first serve basis)

READ MORE: Eclipse parties hosted in the Upstate

Copyright 2017 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.