Where to get safety glasses for August total eclipse

Children view eclipse with filtered glasses
GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) -

Millions of people are expected to watch as a rare total eclipse crosses the United States on Aug. 21. Make sure before you turn your eyes to the sky, you have the right safety gear!

“When unprotected eyes look at the sun for more than just a glimpse, the intense visible light and focused infrared radiation can damage, or even destroy, light-sensitive rod and cone cells inside of the retina or leave permanent scarring,” said Grant Brown, a master optician with the GHS Eye Institute. 

To help keep the public safe, the GHS Eye Institute is giving out free filters for eclipse viewers. The facility ran out due to the high demand but received a new shipment. To obtain a free pair of eclipse filters, visit one of these GHS Eye Institute practices:

  • 104 Simpson Street, Greenville, SC
  • 109 Fleetwood Drive, Suite B, Easley, SC
  • 333 S. Pine Street, Spartanburg, SC

Upstate libraries are also hosting free eclipse events with complimentary pairs of viewing glasses. Below are events being held at libraries in the area on Aug. 21:

READ MORE: Eclipse parties hosted in the Upstate

