Where to get viewing glasses for total solar eclipse

Millions of people are expected to watch as a rare total eclipse crosses the United States on Aug. 21. Make sure before you turn your eyes to the sky, you have the right safety gear!

“When unprotected eyes look at the sun for more than just a glimpse, the intense visible light and focused infrared radiation can damage, or even destroy, light-sensitive rod and cone cells inside of the retina or leave permanent scarring,” said Grant Brown, a master optician with the GHS Eye Institute.

To help keep the public safe, the GHS Eye Institute gave out free filters for eclipse viewers at their locations in Greenville, Easley and Spartanburg. On Tuesday, a GHS spokesperson confirmed all the free pairs had been claimed.

FOX Carolina is partnering up with Harley Davidson of Greenville for a free viewing event on Aug. 21 which includes free admission and eclipse glasses. Music, food and vendors will also be at the event. Stop by and see us between noon and 3 p.m.!

Union Carnegie Library said on Thursday they acquired 1,000 pairs of glasses to give away for free. They are available first come, first serve at the library's front desk. Limited to 2 per person. The library will be closed on Friday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. for Staff Day.

WGTK The Answer is giving away eclipse glasses at special events. They will be at Krispy Kreme on North Church Street in Spartanburg at 7 a.m. on Wednesday. Click here for more information.

7-Eleven said they are awaiting a shipment of approximately 600 solar eclipse glasses to the stores in the 1600 block and 2300 block of Easley Highway. The glasses are expected to be available for sale Tuesday afternoon.

Stay Mobile on East McBee Street said they are currently sold out but are accepting pre-orders for more glasses to be delivered Friday. Click here to contact the store.

Smith's Drug Store on East Main Street in Spartanburg is currently sold out but said they are expecting to receive another shipment on Thursday.

NOTE: Eclipse glasses are available on a first-come, first-serve basis and FOX Carolina cannot verify the safety of glasses from third-party sellers. Click here to check if your glasses meet safety recommendations.

Many locations are giving out eclipse glasses on the day of the event.

LIST OF ECLIPSE EVENTS IN UPSTATE: Eclipse parties hosted in the Upstate

Upstate libraries are hosting free eclipse events with complimentary pairs of viewing glasses. Below are events being held at libraries in the area on Aug. 21:

Greenville County Library System - Hughes Main Library

Eclipse Experience - 11:15 a.m. to 2:40 P.M.

Event includes information on eclipse, telescope viewing and free eclipse viewing glasses while supplies last

Eclipse Experience - 11:15 a.m. to 2:40 P.M. Event includes information on eclipse, telescope viewing and free eclipse viewing glasses while supplies last Spartanburg County Public Libraries - Headquarters Library

Eclipse Party - 2 p.m. to 3 p.m. at Bill Drake Amphitheater

Space-themed crafts and protective glasses offered

Eclipse Party - 2 p.m. to 3 p.m. at Bill Drake Amphitheater Space-themed crafts and protective glasses offered Anderson County Library System - Main Library

Extraterrestrial Eclipse Event - 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.

Viewing party with arts and crafts, games, and free solar eclipse viewing glasses (limited on a first come, first serve basis)

Extraterrestrial Eclipse Event - 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. Viewing party with arts and crafts, games, and free solar eclipse viewing glasses (limited on a first come, first serve basis) Union Carnegie Library

Eclipse watch party to be held from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.

500 pairs of glasses being given out at event

As viewing glasses continue to fly off store shelves, if you don't have any available you can create a pinhole projector for safe viewing.

READ MORE: How to experience the eclipse without those fancy glasses

Copyright 2017 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.